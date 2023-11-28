Watch more on iWantTFC

SENSITIVE MATERIAL: This video may offend or disturb.

An unidentified 38-year-old man created chaos Sunday night by using the emergency exit on a Southwest Airlines plane at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Eyewitnesses captured video showing passengers panicking to get off the aircraft, after the man abruptly opened the emergency door, leaped onto the tarmac. No injuries were reported.

Airport staff promptly intervened and detained the individual until authorities arrived to take him into custody.

Authorities from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told local media, the man appeared disoriented and disconnected from his surroundings, leading them to suspect a mental health crisis. Consequently, he was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, although he was not formally arrested.

(Production: Scott Dill, Mariana Sandoval, Barnet Parera)