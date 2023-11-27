Watch more on iWantTFC

Two Israeli girls released from Hamas captivity on Sunday (November 26) could not pull away from the tight embrace of their mother, who was waiting to receive them after they were held hostage for 51 days.

The mother, Maayan Ziv, met the girls at an Israeli army base where the two were transported to from Hamas-run Gaza.

15-year-old Dafna Elkayam and 8-year-old Ella Elkayam were released as part of a temporary truce deal between by Hamas and Israel.

On October 7, Maayan Ziv’s daughters were at home with their father, Noam, his partner, Dikla, and her son, Tomer. Hamas gunmen live-streamed the abduction on social media, showing the five family members, all alive, inside their house, with militants speaking to them. The video showed the father with a wounded bleeding leg.

The bodies of the father, his partner and her son were found in the house in kibbutz Nahal Oz. Days after the killing, pictures of Dafna and Ella appeared online purporting to show them alive inside the Gaza strip.

In response to Hamas October 7 attack, Israel has bombarded the enclave and mounted a ground offensive in the north.

The first halt in seven weeks of fighting began on Friday (November 24) with a four-day temporary truce, that negotiators say could extend by a further two days. — Report from Reuters