Critically endangered Sumatran Rhino baby born in Indonesia

A national park in Indonesia on Saturday (November 25) fostered the birth of a critically endangered Sumatran rhino, the second to be born at the country’s Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary facility this year.

The male calf's birth brings the population at the sanctuary to 10, a boost for the species – the smallest and hairiest of living rhinos – with less than 80 members of the species in the world, based on a 2019 assessment of threatened species.

The Indonesia Ministry of Environment and Forestry released footage and photographs of the yet-to-be named Sumatran rhino calf on Monday (November 27).

The calf’s mother, Delilah, is a native seven year-old rhino born in the national park in 2016. The Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) is believed to be a herbivore that is thought to soon become extinct and is the only Asian rhino with two horns. — Report from Reuters