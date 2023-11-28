Australia begins crackdown on vaping, to ban import of single-use devices

Watch more on iWantTFC

Australia will ban imports of disposable vapes in January, its Health Minister said on Tuesday (November 28), the first step in a crackdown aimed at curbing the growing popularity of these nicotine-filled devices with young people.

The ban will be expanded in March to include all non-therapeutic vapes, including refillable devices, while importers of vapes for medical purposes will need permit from the Office of Drug control, Health Minister Mark Butler said in a statement.

The legislative package will also include a total A$75 million in extra funding for the Australian Border Force and the Therapeutic Goods Administration to enforce the new rules.

Despite one of the lowest rates of smoking in the OECD, a group of mostly rich countries, vaping in Australia is growing rapidly, especially among the young. Around one-in-five people aged 18 to 24 vape, according to government data. — Report from Reuters