4-year-old American-Israeli hostage released

Watch more on iWantTFC

Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American-Israeli abducted by Hamas during the October 7, has been released Sunday after more than 50 days in Hamas captivity.

Abigail Edan's grandfather, thrilled at the return to Israel of his 4-year-old American-Israeli granddaughter, thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his role in gaining her release on Sunday (November 26) after more than 50 days in Hamas captivity.

“I am very thankful to Biden. We love him for all the help he extends to us and also to all the Americans, thank you very much. We love you. Continue to support us. We are a democracy,” the grandfather, Carmel Edan, told Reuters.

Although joyful at Abigail's return, he lamented the loss of her parents, Roy and Smadar, in a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Biden said Abigail had witnessed her parents being killed and had been held since then. Roy was a journalist for Ynet, a local online news agency.

In Tel Aviv, Roy's colleagues, who were using his camera equipment on the day of his daughter's release said they were honored to be carrying on his legacy in journalism.

(Production: Eli Berlzon, Nathan Frandino, Juarawee Kittisilpa)