Hazardous air quality persists in India's New Delhi

Residents complained of throat and eye irritation on Sunday (November 26) as hazardous air quality continue to plague India's capital New Delhi.

Roads and buildings were shrouded in smog in the city as the U.S. Embassy's air quality index (AQI) hovered around 330, putting it in the 'hazardous' category.

Delhi's air pollution gets worse in winter, when wind speeds drop and cooling air traps pollutants spewed by vehicles, industry and farmers burning agricultural waste in surrounding states to prepare for new planting.

The world's most polluted capital resumed its annual battle on pollution this month, despite government pledges to improve. —Story from Reuters