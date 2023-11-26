Army video shows bus of hostages crossing into Israel

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli army released a video on Sunday (November 26), showing a white bus carrying the 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza on their way from Egypt to Israel.

"After undergoing an initial medical assessment, they will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families," it said.

The Israeli government said six adult women and seven children and teenagers had been released from Hamas in Gaza in a hostage deal on Saturday, after spending 50 days in captivity, a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office said. —Story from Reuters