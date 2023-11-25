Jubilation! Freed Israeli children arrive at hospital

Watch more on iWantTFC

A crowd of jubilant Israelis welcomed on Friday (November 24) children and women who'd been held hostage by Islamist Hamas militants in Gaza for 49 days, as they were transported by helicopters to a hospital.

Some holding Israeli flags, people cheered at the helicopters landing at Schneider Children's Medical Center in central Israel, carrying some of the 13 freed hostages.

The military said the released hostages had already undergone initial medical checks inside Israel and would be reunited with their families at the hospital.

The release of the first group of hostages was carried out under a four-day truce deal between Israel and Hamas.

Further exchanges of hostages for Palestinian detainees were due to take place.

(Production: Ilan Rosenberg, Avivit Delgoshen)