Israeli tanks seen leaving northern Gaza as truce begins

Israeli military tanks and armoured vehicles were seen leaving from northern Gaza on Friday (November 24) as the truce between the Israeli army and Islamist militant Hamas group takes hold.

Many of the soldiers from the vehicles that were leaving were seen smiling, some holding the Israeli flag while others showed peace sign, a thumbs up and raising their fists.

A temporary ceasefire between Israeli and Hamas forces kicked off in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, the first respite in 48 days of conflict that has devastated the Palestinian enclave, but both sides warned that the war was far from over.

No big bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks were reported although Hamas and Israel both accused each other of sporadic shootings and other violations. — Report from Reuters