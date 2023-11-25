Watch more on iWantTFC

Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday (November 24) during day one of the Gaza war's first truce, the Red Cross said, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers.

Video released by Hamas' military wing showed women and children being shepherded out of a vehicle and into the care of Red Cross workers.

Qatar, which acted as mediator for the truce deal, said 13 Israelis had been released, some with dual nationalities, plus 10 Thais and a Filipino. Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli jails in return for the 13 Israelis, Qatar said.

A source briefed on the negotiations said the release of the Thai workers, who were all men, was unrelated to the truce negotiations and followed a separate track of talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Earlier on Friday, combat between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters halted for the first time in seven weeks under the truce.

(Production: Ivan Romero)