Vatican's giant Christmas tree installed in St. Peter's Square

An 82-foot-tall white spruce from the Alps was installed on Thursday in St. Peter's Square ahead of Christmas festive season.

The tree arrived from a forest area near Cuneo at the border with France, in the Piedmont region, and was installed with the help of two cranes.

The Christmas tree will be lit on December 9 and it will be decorated with thousands of edelweiss, a typical white mountain flower that grows in the Alps.

(Production: Guglielmo Mangiapane, Gabriele Pileri, Fabiano Franchitti)