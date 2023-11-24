Home > Overseas Vatican's giant Christmas tree installed in St. Peter's Square Reuters Posted at Nov 24 2023 10:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An 82-foot-tall white spruce from the Alps was installed on Thursday in St. Peter's Square ahead of Christmas festive season. The tree arrived from a forest area near Cuneo at the border with France, in the Piedmont region, and was installed with the help of two cranes. The Christmas tree will be lit on December 9 and it will be decorated with thousands of edelweiss, a typical white mountain flower that grows in the Alps. Will inflation spoil Pinoys' Christmas cheer? IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) (Production: Guglielmo Mangiapane, Gabriele Pileri, Fabiano Franchitti) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: Christmas religion Vatican Christmas tree