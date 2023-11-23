Watch more on iWantTFC

Nepali TikTok creator Manjita Manandhar was cooking and filming her next video post when she received news on Nov. 13 that the Himalayan nation had banned the popular social media platform, saying it was being misused to disturb "social harmony and goodwill".

The 26-year-old who started using the app in 2019, said on Tuesday (November 21) she was shocked at the sudden decision.

Nepal's centre-left coalition government is the latest to ban the popular short-form video app, following many countries, including neighbouring India, who have either wholly or partially banned it with many citing security concerns.

Nepal Telecom Authority said that internet service providers have been ordered to close the app, leading to most users now seeing a "No internet connection. Tap to retry" message when they launch TikTok.

"I have everything planned one month in advance and clients were promised their posts will make it in these platforms within these times. All promises are made accordingly. All planning has been made accordingly. All of which is now in shambles. Now what answer do I give my clients?" said Manandhar, who prior to the ban earned $1,500 a month by making content for restaurants, hotels and brands.

According to the Internet Service Providers' Association of Nepal (ISPAN) there are about 2.2 million TikTok users in the country of 30 million.

But analysts say the numbers could be much more than that, with the ban possibly affecting many Nepalis' livelihoods, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and advocacy.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court gave the government until Dec 5 to provide written replies about its decision to ban the app.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, in a letter to regulator Nepal Telecom Authority (NTA), said it routinely addresses "content and behaviour" that violate its community guidelines. It did not provide any details.

More than 1,600 cyber crime cases, most of them related to TikTok, have been registered over the last four years in Nepal, according to local media reports.

Dozens of Nepali TikTok users, including many young people, protested in Kathmandu on Monday (November 20), demanding a roll back of the decision.

"Our friends, relatives, parents, our youths have all gathered here to protest the ban imposed by the government on TikTok,” said one protester Nirjal Karkee as he stood wearing a face mask with the TikTok logo.

Another TikTok user, shopkeeper Santu Lama, expressed sadness at not having had a chance to learn how to use the app before it was banned.

"I was just getting started when the TikTok ban kicked in. I don't like it,” said Lama.

