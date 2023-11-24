Watch more on iWantTFC

As South Korea moves to ban eating dog meat, many of those involved in the centuries-old controversial practice are fighting to keep it legal.

For the last 12 years, Lee Kyeong-sig has been breeding dogs to be sold to restaurants, but he is considering shuttering his business.

“I've tried to think about my life, and with the financial condition I'm in, there really is no answer to what I can do,” said the 55-year-old dog meat farmer, who raises up to 1,100 dogs in Gyeonggi Province, which neighbours capital Seoul.

A Gallup Korea poll last year showed almost two-thirds of respondents opposed eating dog meat, with only 8% saying they had eaten dog within the past year, down from 27% in 2015.

Despite its declining popularity and opposition from animal rights activists, previous attempts to ban dog meat have failed because of industry protests.

This time, the government has said the proposed ban would give the industry a three-year grace period to transition out of the trade, as well as provide the maximum possible financial support for those affected.

With the backing of the public, and bipartisan support in parliament, there are signs that the ban could soon become law.

An Byung-gil, a member of parliament of the ruling party, said the proposed ban is a comprehensive package, and that the government will ensure people in the industry will be supported.

Yet Lee and a restaurant owner that Reuters spoke to are skeptical that the proposed law is well-thought.

South Korea's agriculture ministry, when queried about the size of the industry, said there were 1,156 breeding farms, 34 slaughter houses, 219 distribution companies, and 1,666 dog meat restaurants.

However, the Korean Association of Edible Dogs, says far more farms and restaurants than those cited by the government will be affected, placing their tally at 3,500 farms raising 1.5 million dogs and 3,000 restaurants.

Nam Sung-gue, who runs a restaurant serving dog meat, said the business is fast declining, adding that it is impossible for him to pivot to another business with the proposed government support.

"I think it's really unreasonable for them to tell us all of a sudden you have a three-year grace period and after that, you have to stop. I've been in this business for 30 years,” said Nam.

Eating dog meat has been an age-old practice on the Korean peninsula and is seen as a way to beat the summer heat.

The Korean practice of eating dogs has drawn criticism from overseas for its cruelty but there has also been increasing opposition at home, particularly from the younger generation.

(Production: Daewoung Kim, Minwoo Park)