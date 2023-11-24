Watch more on iWantTFC

Video released on Thursday (November 23) by the Israeli Army shows soldiers allegedly finding weapons, tunnel shafts and missiles in what they say is in Gaza's Jabalia area.

Israeli commanders appear on the footage saying they found a tunnel shaft in a mosque and missiles of different sizes in the urban area.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

Israel said its strikes in the past day had hit "military command centers, underground terror tunnels, weapon storage facilities, weapon manufacturing sites, and anti-tank missile launch posts."

Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday (November 24) morning with a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages released later that day, mediators in Qatar said.

(Production: Vin Shahrestani, Anna Magdalena Lubowicka)