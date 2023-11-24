Aid trucks enter Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce starts

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aid trucks entered Gaza from Egypt at the Rafah border crossing on Friday (November 24), as Israel and Hamas started a ceasefire.

The first pause in a 48-day-old war began at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), involving a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, the release of 13 Israeli women and child hostages by the militants later in the day, and aid to flow into the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Egypt has said 130,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered daily to Gaza during the truce, and that 200 trucks of aid would also enter Gaza daily. — Report from Reuters