Watch more on iWantTFC

A vehicle exploded on Wednesday (November 22) at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls prompting authorities to close all four border crossings between western New York and Canada, U.S. and Canadian officials said.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was mobilized to investigate the incident, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Two people in the vehicle were killed in the blast and one border patrol official was injured, the Fox News Channel reported, citing unnamed sources. CNN also reported that two people died in the explosion.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify these reports.

(Production: Anna Lubowicka, Aleksandra Michalska)