Home > Overseas Vehicle explodes at Niagara Falls, shuts down US-Canada border crossings Reuters Posted at Nov 23 2023 06:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A vehicle exploded on Wednesday (November 22) at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls prompting authorities to close all four border crossings between western New York and Canada, U.S. and Canadian officials said. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was mobilized to investigate the incident, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Two people in the vehicle were killed in the blast and one border patrol official was injured, the Fox News Channel reported, citing unnamed sources. CNN also reported that two people died in the explosion. Reuters was unable to immediately verify these reports. (Production: Anna Lubowicka, Aleksandra Michalska) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber us, canada, united states, Rainbow Bridge, anc promo, terrorism, fbi, Joint Terrorism Task Force, new york, anc promo Read More: us canada united states Rainbow Bridge anc promo terrorism fbi Joint Terrorism Task Force new york anc promo