Rescuers close in on Indian workers trapped in tunnel

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rescuers hope to drill through the last third of the debris blocking a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas by early on Thursday to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days, an official said, so long as there are no new hurdles.

An ambulance was seen approaching the tunnel, and police personnel were seen stationed outside on Thursday morning.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on November 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

(Production: Kokkai Ng)