North Korean rocket stage explodes after satellite launch

One of the stages of North Korea's satellite launch rocket exploded after separation on Tuesday (November 21), video captured by an South Korean astronomy observatory showed, in what some analysts said may have been deliberate destruction to prevent recovery.

North Korea launched its first spy satellite into orbit on Tuesday after two previous attempts this year ended with the rockets crashing during flight.

The video was filmed by a camera South Korea's Yonsei University uses for watching meteors. Analysts said it shows the Chollima-1 rocket crossing the sky, and a stage separating. The lower stage then falls away for a few moments before erupting in a flash and cloud of debris. — Report from Reuters