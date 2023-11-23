North Korea releases video of its spy satellite launch

Watch more on iWantTFC

North Korea’s state media on Thursday (November 23) aired footage of its first spy satellite being launched which it claimed was successfully placed in orbit.

Tuesday's (November 21) launch was North Korea's third attempt after two failed tries, and the first since its leader Kim Jong Un's rare trip to Russia in September, during which President Vladimir Putin promised to help Pyongyang build satellites.

The North said on Thursday that it would deploy stronger armed forces and new weapons on its border with the South, a day after Seoul suspended part of a 2018 military accord between the two Koreas in a protest over Pyongyang's launch of a spy satellite.

North Korea's defense ministry said that it would restore all military measures it had halted under the deal with South Korea, which was designed to de-escalate tension along their shared border. — Report from Reuters