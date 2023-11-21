Watch more on iWantTFC

A doctor working under extreme conditions at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital said on Tuesday (November 21) that more patients requiring dialysis are expected to die as they don't have the equipment or medication needed for treatment.

Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati also said that medical staff were being arrested for hours at a time and asked what they knew about military groups.

All hospitals in the north of Gaza have ceased functioning normally, many still housing patients and displaced Gazans. Israel says Hamas uses hospitals as cover for its combatants, which Hamas and the hospitals deny.

The World Health Organization said it was working on plans to evacuate three Northern Gaza hospitals: Al Shifa, Al Ahli and the Indonesian Hospital, lamenting this as a last resort.

