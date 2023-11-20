Watch more on iWantTFC

The parents and a friend of a Taylor Swift fan who collapsed in the singer's Rio de Janeiro concert and later died recounted their ordeal and loss.

At the first show of Swift’s "The Eras Tour" in Rio, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides fell ill and later died in the hospital. The victim's friend Daniele Menin told local media medics at the stadium could not feel Benevides' pulse.

Civil Police representative Juliana Almeida said they were investigating if extreme heat caused Benevides’ death. The results of the findings will come in 30 days, local media reported.

Intense heat waves, attributed to the El Nino phenomenon and global temperature rises, have gripped multiple Brazilian states, with temperatures surpassing historical averages since July, according to the National Institute of Meteorology.

(Production: Sergio Queiroz, Anna Portella)