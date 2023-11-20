Israel video said to show Hamas weapons lab under mosque

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli army released video on Monday (November 20) of what they described as a weaponry lab, under a mosque in Gaza City's Zaytun neighbourhood.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israeli forces discovered a factory that produced weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a tunnel shaft in the search of the Gazan mosque.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.