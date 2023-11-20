Home > Overseas Israel video said to show Hamas weapons lab under mosque Reuters Posted at Nov 21 2023 07:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Israeli army released video on Monday (November 20) of what they described as a weaponry lab, under a mosque in Gaza City's Zaytun neighbourhood. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israeli forces discovered a factory that produced weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a tunnel shaft in the search of the Gazan mosque. Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos israel, hamas, gaza city, zaytun, israelhamas, anc promo Read More: israel hamas gaza city zaytun israelhamas anc promo