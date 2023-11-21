Watch more on iWantTFC

The father of a young Irish-Israeli girl who was kidnapped by Hamas militants during the incursion into Israel on Oct. 7, and has spent her ninth birthday in captivity, said on Monday (November 20) that his reason for living was to get his daughter back.

Speaking at a press conference in London, England, for the family members of hostages believed to be held in Gaza by the Hamas militants, Thomas Hand, the father of Emily Hand, said that his daughter was going to be, "very broken, both mentally and physically," when she got home.

Emily had been on a sleepover at a friend's house in Be'eri, one of a ring of kibbutzes around the Gaza Strip targeted by Hamas who went on a bloody rampage on Oct. 7, ending with 1,400 people killed and about 240 taken hostage by Israel's count in the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.

Emily turned nine on Friday (November 17).