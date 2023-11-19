Surveillance video shows hostages in Shifa hospital: Israel

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli army on Sunday (November 19) released video showing security camera footage of what they say were the Islamic militants Hamas bringing in hostages from Israel into the Shifa Hospital on the day of the Oct. 7 attack.

The video aired by chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari appeared to show a group of men frog-marching an individual into a hospital, to the surprise of medical staff. A second clip showed an injured man on a gurney. Another man nearby, in civilian clothes, had an assault rifle.

Additional bodies that were taken from the Shifa Hospital were one Thai and one Nepali, Israeli Defence Forces spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said during a televised address on Sunday night.

Hamas did not immediately comment on Hagari's statements. The Palestinian Islamist group, which runs Gaza, has previously said it took some hostages to hospitals for treatment.

About 240 hostages were taken during Hamas's deadly cross-border rampage into Israel on Oct. 7, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out its ruling Islamist group after several inconclusive wars since 2007.

