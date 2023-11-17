x

Jewish settlers' attack vs Palestinians on the rise amid war

Posted at Nov 18 2023 01:46 AM

The UN says the Israel-Hamas war sparked a wave of attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians, particularly in the West Bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2023

