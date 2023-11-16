UNCUT: Israeli army video shows Hamas weapons at Al Shifa hospital

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli Army has released a video showing the inside of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza that purports to show gear belonging to Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In the video, Israeli Lt.Col. Jonathan Conricus showed a grab bag of a Hamas combatant that was placed behind an MRI machine inside the hospital.

"If you zoom in and we get some light over here, what you will be able to see is military equipment. There is a an AK-47, there are cartridges and ammo. There are grenades in here. Of course, uniforms and all of this was hidden very conveniently, secretly, behind the MRI machine. On the other side, we found a backpack with what appears to be very important intelligence, including a laptop," he said.

A closet inside the hospital also had Kalashnikov rifles and ammunition.