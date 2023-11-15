Watch more on iWantTFC

Among the victims of the Hamas attacks in southern Israel was a 22-year-old off-duty soldier who, in a doomed bid to save himself and others holed up in a bomb shelter, tossed back at least seven grenades thrown inside by Palestinian gunmen.

Newly released dashcam video shows the exterior of the roadside reinforced concrete structure where as many as 30 people fled from nearby Re'im, the venue of an outdoor dance party that was a main target of the Oct 7 cross-border onslaught.

Among them was Aner Shapiro, an infantryman on leave who, in cellphone photograph from within the shelter that was released to the media, is seen perched at the entrance. Behind him, at least three people crouch, covering their heads in terror.

The dashcam footage from outside shows heavily armed Hamas men repeatedly scuttling to the entrance to throw in grenades. Within seconds, each can be seen flying back out and exploding.

At one point, a gunman can be seen shooting into the shelter in a bid to hit whoever was thwarting the grenade attacks.

According to survivors interviewed by Israeli media, it was Shapiro who caught and tossed back most of the grenades. He was not quick enough for the eighth, however. It exploded inside, killing him. Some two-dozen others were then shot dead by Hamas.

A separate video taped by a Palestinian gunman showed at least two bloodied men and a woman being taken out of shelter as captives. According to Israel's Haaretz newspaper, six or seven people inside the shelter were spared, having been concealed from the gunmen's view by the munitions smoke and the corpses.

According to the Jewish Chronicle of London, Shapiro was a dual British national. — Report from Reuters

