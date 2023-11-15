Lightning and flares light up night sky over Israel-Gaza border

Watch more on iWantTFC

Reuters video footage on Tuesday (November 14) showed lightning and flares lighting up the night sky over the Israel-Gaza border.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group's fighters burst across the fence around the Gaza enclave on Oct. 7 and rampaged through Israeli towns, killing civilians. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were dragged back to Gaza as hostages in the deadliest day of its 75-year history.

Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, around 40% of them children, and countless others trapped under rubble. Around two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the crowded territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.

(Production: Leonardo Benassatto, Lynné Schoeman)