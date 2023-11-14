Israel now in control of Gaza City center: defense minister

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday (November 14) said Israeli forces were in control of the center of Gaza City, having defeated the Hamas Islamist group in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital which they say sits atop an underground headquarters of Hamas militants.

Hamas, Gaza's ruling Islamist group, denies fighters are present and says 650 patients and 5,000-7,000 other civilians are trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from snipers and drones. It says 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were knocked out.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after militants burst across the fence around the enclave and rampaged through Israeli towns killing civilians on Oct. 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were dragged back to Gaza as hostages in the deadliest day of its 75-year history.

But its response, including a total siege and constant bombardment of the crowded enclave, has killed many thousands of civilians and alarmed countries around the world. Israel says Hamas is to blame for harm to civilians because fighters hide among them; Hamas denies this.