Biden on Gaza: 'Hospital must be protected'

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City must be protected and that he hopes there will be "less intrusive action" there.

Biden's statement to reporters at an event in the Oval Office comes as Israeli tanks took up positions at the gates of Gaza City's main hospital, the chief target in Israel's battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip and where medics said patients including newborns were dying for lack of fuel.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was inside Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients had died in the last three days, including three newborn babies, as a result of the siege of the hospital and lack of power.

