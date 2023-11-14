Home > Overseas Biden on Gaza: 'Hospital must be protected' Reuters Posted at Nov 14 2023 11:45 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City must be protected and that he hopes there will be "less intrusive action" there. Biden's statement to reporters at an event in the Oval Office comes as Israeli tanks took up positions at the gates of Gaza City's main hospital, the chief target in Israel's battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip and where medics said patients including newborns were dying for lack of fuel. Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was inside Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients had died in the last three days, including three newborn babies, as a result of the siege of the hospital and lack of power. Israeli army says Hamas used hospitals as 'human shields' Hamas government says Gaza war death toll hits 11,240 (Production: Tom Rowe) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war conflict OFWs Biden US