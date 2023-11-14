Arrested live on TikTok: Palestinian man detained by Israeli forces in his home

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Palestinian man’s arrest by Israeli forces was caught on camera and streamed live on TikTok early Monday (November 13, 2023). The video quickly went viral.

Eyad Banat said he was at his home in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Hebron, watching the news on television with his family, when two masked Israeli soldiers entered. The ensuing physical encounter was caught on camera by a family member, and livestreamed to the popular social media site, TikTok.

Banat says he has been raising money to transfer to families in Gaza. He said he has also been housing eight Gazan workers who could not return to Gaza since the beginning of the war. Banat said the Israeli soldiers asked him about both activities before he was released, just hours after the arrest. Six of the workers were taken into custody.

The Israeli army issued a statement Tuesday (November 14) saying Banat prevented soldiers from conducting a search for "wanted terrorists," in his apartment building, and was therefore detained. The statement also said a preliminary investigation by the military indicated an "unreasonable amount of force" was used, an investigation is continuing, and "disciplinary action" will be taken be taken by a military commander. — Report from Reuters