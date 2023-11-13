US releases video of reported strike on weapons storage facility in Syria

Watch more on iWantTFC

The U.S. has released video of a reported air strike on a weapons storage facility in Maysulun, Syria on Wednesday (November 8).

The U.S. military has carried out a number of strikes in Syria in recent days. They have come after at least 40 attacks against U.S. and coalition troops in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed forces, as regional tensions mount over the Israel-Hamas war. At least 45 U.S. troops have suffered traumatic brain injuries or minor wounds.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the latest air strikes in Syria targeted facilities used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and related groups.

The United States has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighboring Iraq, to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later defeated. —Story from Reuters