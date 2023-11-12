Thousands join rally in Tel Aviv demanding release of hostages

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday (November 11) evening, calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas since October 7.

Among the protesters, gathered outside of Israel’s defense ministry, were families, friends and supporters of hostages. Some held pictures of hostages while yelling "now", in Hebrew.

Hamas militants stormed through Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing 1,200 people, taking more than 200 hostages, Israel says. The attack sparked Israeli military action in Gaza which has cost 11,000 lives in the enclave, according to Palestinian authorities. —Story from Reuters