Mount Etna shows off spectacular red hot explosions

Italy's Mount Etna roared into action on Sunday (November 12) spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.

A massive plume of ash steam rose into the sky over Sicily from a southeast crater of Europe's tallest and most active volcano, Italy's Ansa news agency said.

It said the nearby Catania airport remained open at the moment despite the volcano's activity and the consequent ash precipitation.