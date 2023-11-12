Israeli soldiers deliver fuel to Gaza's Shifa hospital

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli military released a video on Sunday (November 12) showing soldiers moving toward a building while holding gallon containers, saying they had offered fuel to the embattled Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the hospital had been offered fuel but had refused it. The Israeli military said it had placed 300 liters of fuel at Shifa's entrance on Saturday night but, the statement added, Hamas had blocked the handover.

Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Al Shifa Medical Complex, denied that, telling Qatar's Al Araby TV: "The occupation’s claims of refusing to receive 300 litres of diesel fuel are lies and slander, and all departments are closed due to running out of fuel, except for the emergency department."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

