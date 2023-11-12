Home > Overseas Israeli soldiers deliver fuel to Gaza's Shifa hospital Reuters Posted at Nov 13 2023 07:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Israeli military released a video on Sunday (November 12) showing soldiers moving toward a building while holding gallon containers, saying they had offered fuel to the embattled Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the hospital had been offered fuel but had refused it. The Israeli military said it had placed 300 liters of fuel at Shifa's entrance on Saturday night but, the statement added, Hamas had blocked the handover. Gaza hospitals out of fuel, caught in fighting Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Al Shifa Medical Complex, denied that, telling Qatar's Al Araby TV: "The occupation’s claims of refusing to receive 300 litres of diesel fuel are lies and slander, and all departments are closed due to running out of fuel, except for the emergency department." Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed. (Production: Maria Laguna, Juarawee Kittisilpa) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos israel, israelhamas, hamas, gaza, gaza strip, anc promo Read More: israel israelhamas hamas gaza gaza strip anc promo