Foreigners and those holding second nationalities made their way to the Rafah border on Sunday (November 12) to try to leave Gaza as fighting intensified in the enclave.

The first group of foreigners and injured Palestinians evacuated after the Rafah border crossing re-opened arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday, four Egyptian security sources said.

Evacuations through the border crossing, the only entry point to Gaza not controlled by Israel, were suspended for a third time on Friday after issues transporting injured Palestinians from northern Gaza.

Hundreds of foreign nationals and dependents and dozens of injured have passed through since the crossing began facilitating limited evacuations on Nov. 1.

The suspensions had been due to bombardments that aid staff said hit or targeted medical convoys.

Very little aid has entered Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas more than a month ago after militants rampaged through southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian officials said on Friday that 11,078 Gaza residents had been killed in air and artillery strikes since then, around 40% of them children.