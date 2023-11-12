Israeli army releases videos showing ground ops in Gaza Strip

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli military on Saturday (November 11) released videos it said showed the continued ground operation inside Gaza Strip where its military tanks were firing at targets believed to be Hamas infrastructure.

The 551st Brigade, a reserves brigade of commando and paratrooper soldiers, were seen carrying out mission in the Beit Hanoun area, according to the Israeli army's post in Telegram on Saturday evening. During the operation it says a number of weapons found in a kindergarten, as well as "destroyed dozens of tunnel openings", the Telegram post added.

Reuters was not able to confirm the location or the date in which the videos were filmed.

The Middle East has been on edge since Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people.

Since then, Israel has escalated its assault on Gaza, where 11,078 people had been killed as of Friday, 40% of them children, according to Palestinian officials. —Story from Reuters