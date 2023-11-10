SpaceX launches supply ship to the International Space Station

Watch more on iWantTFC

A SpaceX launched a Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Thursday to deliver supplies, food, equipment and part of a laser communications relay system.

The company’s 29th commercial resupply services mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to NASA, the mission will deliver an Atmospheric Waves Experiment, to study atmospheric gravity waves, and NASA’s Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low-Earth-Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal, which aims to test high data rate laser communications from the space station to Earth.

This system, together with the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration, is expected to comprise NASA’s first two-way, end-to-end laser communications relay system.

On Saturday (November 11) the SpaceX CRS-29 mission is expected to dock to the International Space Station.

(Production: Gerardo Gomez)