Barko tinamaan ng missile sa Ukraine; 4 na Pinoy nasugatan

Apat na Filipino seafarers ang nasugatan matapos tamaan ng missile ang isang Liberian-flagged civilian ship sa port sa Odesa, Ukraine nitong Huwebes (Nobyembre 9).

Isa ring crew member ng barko ang nasawi, ayon sa Ukraine southern military command.

Ayon kay Department of Migrant Workers OIC Hans Leo Cacdac, inatasan na ng kanilang tanggapan ang agency ng mga Pilipino at ang ship owner na tulungan ang mga biktima. — May ulat mula Reuters