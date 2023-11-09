Home > Overseas Barko tinamaan ng missile sa Ukraine; 4 na Pinoy nasugatan ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2023 02:48 AM | Updated as of Nov 10 2023 02:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Apat na Filipino seafarers ang nasugatan matapos tamaan ng missile ang isang Liberian-flagged civilian ship sa port sa Odesa, Ukraine nitong Huwebes (Nobyembre 9). Isa ring crew member ng barko ang nasawi, ayon sa Ukraine southern military command. Ayon kay Department of Migrant Workers OIC Hans Leo Cacdac, inatasan na ng kanilang tanggapan ang agency ng mga Pilipino at ang ship owner na tulungan ang mga biktima. — May ulat mula Reuters Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas, Tagalog news Read More: Ukraine Liberia Department of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac ofw seafarers overseas