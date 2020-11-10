Home  >  Overseas

ANC

Biden taps scientists, health experts for COVID-19 task force

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 09:49 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

US President-elect Joe Biden tapped health experts who will help his administration fight COVID-19 while outgoing President Donald Trump still refuses to recognize the election results. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2020
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   US   Joe Biden   Donald Trump   US COVID-19 task force   US coronavirus  