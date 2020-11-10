Home  >  Overseas

TV Patrol

Biden-Harris ibinida ang binuong COVID-19 task force na puro health experts

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 09:24 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Todo-handa na ang transition team nina US President-elect Joe Biden at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sa nalalapit nilang pag-upo sa puwesto kahit pa kinukuwestiyon ito ni outgoing President Donald Trump. Ibinida naman nina Biden at Harris ang kanilang COVID-19 advisory board na binubuo ng mga health experts. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Martes, 10 Nobyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TPatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   US   USA   Donald Trump   Joe Biden   US president   election   US elections 2020   #USElections2020V Patrol   US   USA   Donald Trump   Joe Biden   US president   election  