Biden-Harris ibinida ang binuong COVID-19 task force na puro health experts

Watch also in iWantTFC

Todo-handa na ang transition team nina US President-elect Joe Biden at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sa nalalapit nilang pag-upo sa puwesto kahit pa kinukuwestiyon ito ni outgoing President Donald Trump. Ibinida naman nina Biden at Harris ang kanilang COVID-19 advisory board na binubuo ng mga health experts. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Martes, 10 Nobyembre 2020