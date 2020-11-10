Biden-Harris ibinida ang binuong COVID-19 task force na puro health experts
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 10 2020 09:24 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, US, USA, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US president, election, US elections 2020, #USElections2020
