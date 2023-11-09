Drone footage: Toxic smog in India reaches 'hazardous' category

Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage from Thursday (November 9) morning showed roads and buildings in New Delhi blanketed in toxic smog, as air quality in the Indian capital reached 'hazardous' levels.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was put at 496 on Thursday. An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while a reading above 100 is termed unhealthy for those with pulmonary issues. Anything between 301-500 is considered hazardous.

New Delhi plans for the first time to induce rain to try to improve air quality. It's the world's most polluted capital and seasonal smog has gripped it for a week. The city has already shut all schools, stopped construction activities and said it will impose restrictions on vehicle use.

Depending on legal approval and weather conditions, the local environment minister said authorities would try to induce rain from around Nov. 20. Air quality deteriorates every year ahead of winter, when cold air traps pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning. — Report from Reuters