Home  >  Overseas

Filipino-American politicians win seats in US midterm elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 11:38 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The control of both chambers of the US Congress still hangs in the balance. CNN reports that Democrats and Republicans so far have 48 Senate seats apiece. Republicans are leading at the House of Representatives with 199 seats, against 178 seats for democrats. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   US midterm elections   US elections   US Congress   Senate   House of Representatives  