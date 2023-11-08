Israel's parliament displays photos of hostages held by Hamas

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel's parliament paid a tribute on Wednesday (November 8) to some 240 people believed to be held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, by displaying their photos on empty seats reserved for guests visiting the Knesset.

Chairman of the Knesset, MK Amir Ohana, said the parliament was praying for the safe return of the hostages, including some 30 babies and children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there will be no ceasefire in fighting Hamas in Gaza without the release of hostages.

The Islamist militant group Hamas, that rules the Gaza Strip, launched an attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which gunmen killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages.

Israel's military campaign against Hamas in Gaza killed more than 10,000 people, according to officials in Gaza. — Report from Reuters