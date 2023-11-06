Home  >  Overseas

WATCH: Rare aurora borealis in Italy

Reuters

Posted at Nov 07 2023 06:33 AM

The Aurora Borealis, known as the Northern Lights, illuminated the sky in the Italian region of Veneto on Sunday (November 5).

Timelapse video filmed from a webcam at Rifugio Città di Carpi showed the sky lightened with bright colors.

The phenomenon is a result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun with particles in the Earth's atmosphere.
