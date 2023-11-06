Home > Overseas WATCH: Rare aurora borealis in Italy Reuters Posted at Nov 07 2023 06:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Aurora Borealis, known as the Northern Lights, illuminated the sky in the Italian region of Veneto on Sunday (November 5). Timelapse video filmed from a webcam at Rifugio Città di Carpi showed the sky lightened with bright colors. The phenomenon is a result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun with particles in the Earth's atmosphere. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber aurora borealis, northern lights, italy, veneto, anc promo Read More: aurora borealis northern lights italy veneto anc promo