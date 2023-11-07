Home > Overseas Explosions in Gaza seen from southern Israel Reuters Posted at Nov 07 2023 07:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Plumes of smoke rose from buildings, following explosions in northern Gaza near the border with Israel on Tuesday (November 7). Gaza health officials say the Israeli assault has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including some 4,100 children. Israel has bombarded the enclave since the Hamas raid on southern Israel one month ago, when its fighters killed 1,400 people and seized 240 hostages. — Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: Israel Gaza Hamas war overseas