Evacuation of all foreign nationals at Rafah crossing suspended

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 12:21 AM

Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camps and medical facilities in Gaza, bringing the death toll closer to the 10,000 mark.

Meanwhile, evacuation of Filipinos from Gaza through the Rafah crossing is delayed once again. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023

