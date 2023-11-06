Home > Overseas Evacuation of all foreign nationals at Rafah crossing suspended ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2023 12:21 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camps and medical facilities in Gaza, bringing the death toll closer to the 10,000 mark. Meanwhile, evacuation of Filipinos from Gaza through the Rafah crossing is delayed once again. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war overseas Filipinos evacuation repatriation