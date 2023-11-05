Russia's new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava ICBM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday (November 5), citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"As part of the final stage of the state testing program, the new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Imperator Alexander III successfully launched a sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava from the White Sea," the agencies quoted a statement from the ministry as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (November 2) signed a law withdrawing Russia's ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests, a step condemned by the organisation which promotes adherence to the landmark arms control pact.

