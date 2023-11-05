Home > Overseas More rockets over Tel Aviv's night sky intercepted by Iron Dome Reuters Posted at Nov 06 2023 07:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Several rockets flying directly over Tel Aviv were seen intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system on Sunday (November 5) evening, just two hours after another barrage of rockets flew over the city. EXPLAINER: Iron Dome, Israel's key anti-missile shield A Reuters witness saw at least a dozen rockets flying over the city skyline at around 10 P.M. local time (2000 GMT). So far there have been no reports of casualties or direct hits in Tel Aviv. Rocket attack warnings were also issued for nearby Givatayim city, an official government alert system said. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos israel, hamas, gaza, israelhamas, iron dome, palestine, war, anc promo Read More: israel hamas gaza israelhamas iron dome palestine war anc promo