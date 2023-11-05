Watch more on iWantTFC

One of India's most iconic landmarks, the Taj Mahal, was veiled in a thick blanket of smog on Sunday (November 5), as toxic, seasonal pollution covered parts of northern India.

Tourists who had come to see the monument were surprised at how bad the situation was .

Regional officials said a seasonal combination of lower temperatures, a lack of wind and crop stubble burning in neighbouring farm states had caused a spike in air pollutants. Officials said they saw no immediate improvement in the air quality.

(Production: ANI, Lion Schellerer, Masako Iijima)